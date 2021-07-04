Int’l Plastic Bag Free Day observed

PALOVE, 3 Jul: Residents of Palove and nearby villages in Pakke-Kessang district observed the International Plastic Bag Free Day here on Saturday.

During the programme, SC Tok spoke about “the adverse effects of plastic on human health, distortion in food chain system, ground water pollution, land and air pollution, life of aquatic animals,” etc.

Alontupte GPM Boli Nabam said that “a strong fight against the plastic menace is the need of the hour in all parts of the world.” Many people in the rural areas do not have proper knowledge of plastic’s negative effects and how to manage it, so creating awareness is needed, he said.

Chacha Gingma, Rahul Tok, Maring Tok and engineer Madhu Tok also spoke.

“Search operation for discarded plastics in and around the village and pledging to minimize the use of plastic were the main activities of the day,” the Sagalee CDPO informed in a release.