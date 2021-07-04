Union seeks written apology from BRO

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: Saying that it is not satisfied with the statement issued by Border Roads Organization (BRO) ADG PK Singh over the Kimin episode, the All Kimin Students’ Union (AKSU) on Saturday said it wants a “written and audio-video apology from the BRO at an early date.”

“We had submitted a representation on 19 June, 2021, to the BRO, but we have not yet received any response on the same,” the union said in a press release.

It expressed strong support to the 30-day ultimatum given by the public of Kimin area for the BRO to apologize to the public of Kimin.

“If the BRO does not clear the stand within 30 days, the AKSU will resort to democratic movement against the BRO,” it said.