Van Mahotsav Week celebration underway

ROING, 3 Jul: Five hundred saplings of various tree species were planted in and around Parbuk village in Lower Dibang Valley district during a two-day plantation programme organized as part of the 72nd Vanmahotsav Week celebration.

The plantation programme was also aimed at creating awareness among the villagers on the importance of having greenery to protect the environment from global warming, and to have a healthy and pollution-free atmosphere.

Joining the plantation programme, DFO K Rina urged all present on the occasion to plant trees in their house and offices compounds, and to take proper care of the planted saplings to ensure their growth.

Dambuk ADC Sibo Passing, Bukkong ZPM Alina Perme, GPC Ottik Perme and GBs also joined the plantation programme, which was organized with support from the Dapong Panchayat Level Federation, the Pone Panchayat Level Federation and the youth group of Parbuk village.

In West Kameng district, members of the Pedung Youth Association planted 100 saplings in Pedung village near Bomdila on Saturday to mark the Van Mahotsav Week.

In Rupa in West Kameng, 70 saplings of jacaranda, silver oak and Cryptomeria japonica were planted in the premises of Rajendra Ashram during a programme organized by the Rupa forest range (Shergaon forest division) to mark the occasion.

Former Kalaktang MLA DK Thongdok also planted a jacaranda sapling in the presence of Rupa ADC Suraj Gurung, State Wildlife Board member Rinchin Thongdok, ZPM Karma D Thongdok, RFO Yachang Kani and panchayat members.

Later, 100 saplings were distributed among the general public. (With inputs from DIPROs and others)