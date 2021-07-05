Book on Mising cultural pioneer Oiram Bori released

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

JONAI, 4 Jul: A book about the ideologies and social contributions of Mising cultural pioneer Oiram Bori was released in a simple function at the Jonai Press Club in Assam on Sunday.

The book, titled Dirbii Baabu Oiram Bori, was authored by journalist Bijoy Bori and published by Jonai Panchayat President Jayanta Bori and dedicated to his late wife Puspa Taye-Bori.

Prominent litterateur and artist Indreswar Pegu recalled the contributions made by Oiram Bori for the promotion of the Mising art and culture. He exhorted the youths of the community to emulate late Bori’s ideologies.

Pegu urged the society’s members to do something meaningful for their society and also try to instil the sense of social responsibility in the younger generations.

Attending the occasion, senior teacher Tukeswar Agarwalla (Miri), journalist Royal Pegu, Mahanada Kuli and others recalled the socio-cultural contributions of Bori.

They suggested to the Mising Agom Kebang (literary body) to include Bori’s lifestyle and social contributions in the school curriculum at the primary level.

Late Bori, who was popularly known as Ba:bu Oiram Bori, was born in Oyan village (earlier Peneng Oyan) in 1877.

He was the first elected panchayat member of the village. He dedicated his life to the promotion of the Mising culture and reformation of the Mising society.

Oyan village is presently in Sille-Oyan circle of East Siang district, bordering Jonai in Assam.