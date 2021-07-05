Dental hospital inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: MLA Goruk Pordung along with Corporator Taz Gyamar inaugurated Paradise Dental Hospital (PDH), located at E Sector here, on Saturday.

Pordung applauded the PDH management for coming up with the idea of home service for dental issues, and said that oral healthcare is very important.

“Your mouth and teeth can reflect the overall health of your body, showing signs of infection or diseases before anyone experiences other symptoms. Therefore, preventative dental care requires minor steps to avoid serious problems,” he said.

Gyamar acknowledged the PDH team for establishing the hospital in his ward, and said that the people of his ward, as also others, will now have the best dental service available.

“Maintaining good dental hygiene is vital to living a positive, healthy life. Taking care of your own health can be more empowering, and provides you with peace of mind and confidence,” he said.

PDH managing director Dr Namtung Dolo informed that, besides home dental service, “the hospital will also offer specialist advice and treatment for cases of special difficulty referred to the hospital.”

He said that all the major equipment as well as doctors are available at the hospital to cater the best dental service to the public.

“All the cosmetic dentistry, from improving the appearance of the teeth to teeth whitening, dental implantology and general dentistry will be available in the hospital,” he said.

Among others, social worker Norbu Sonam, Assistant Professor Lilly R Jomoh and Tax & Excise Inspector Tarh Tapak were present on the occasion.