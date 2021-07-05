IHRO seeks fair investigation into teacher assault case

AALO, 4 Jul: The Arunachal chapter of the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO) has written to the West Siang superintendent of police, seeking fair investigation into the alleged physical assault on a senior teacher by West Siang DC Moki Loyi in March this year.

The IHRO has written to the SP after the victim sought its intervention in the matter for an impartial investigation.

As per the complaint lodged with the IHRO, Pagrik Sora, a senior teacher in the education department, was physically assaulted by the DC over a vehicle parking issue at New Market here, inflicting severe bodily injuries on him “without any provocation.”

Sora had lodged an FIR against the DC at the police station here on the same day of the incident.

He alleged that, despite the police taking over the case, there has been no progress in the case.

“Neither the accused has been arrested nor the statement of other relevant witnesses recorded as per the provision of the law,” said Sora.

He also alleged that the DC was misusing his power and influencing the investigating agency and the medical officers, which he said is evident from the fact that “the FIR was registered after an unexplained delay of four days from the date it was received by the police, and unexplained delay in the investigation and submission of the MLC report by the general hospital, Aalo.”