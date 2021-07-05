Plantation drive organized

SEIJOSA, 4 Jul: The Pakke-Kessang district unit of the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Alumni Association on Sunday organized a tree plantation drive on the barren patch of land on the bank of the Pakke river here to mark the 72nd Van Mahotsav Week.

The plantation area is in the periphery of the 861.95 sq km Pakke Tiger Reserve, and was once a firing range of the defence forces.

The plantation drive was supported by the Women Welfare Organization Seijosa, the Bali Youth Association, the Seijosa Badminton Club, the Nyishi Elite Society Seijosa block, Gora Abhe Society, the Nature Conservation Society, the gram panchayat members and villagers, and the DFO (forest & wildlife).