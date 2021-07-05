One more succumbs to Covid-19, state’s death toll at 177

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: A 78-year-old female patient from the ICR succumbed to Covid-19 at the DCH in Chimpu on Sunday, taking the state’s death toll to 177.

According to the DHS report, the patient did not have any comorbidity. She had tested Covid-19 positive through RT-PCR at TRIHMS, Naharlagun on 23 June and had been admitted to the DCH on the same day. Her vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 168 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 63 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 59 Covid-19 cases, followed by 28 cases in Tawang and 17 cases in Papum Pare.

With 33 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 263 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 55 patients, the DCHC in Midpu has two patients, and the DCH in Pasighat has 10 patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 27 occupants (see full bulletin)