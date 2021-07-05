Sub-divisional level Chakma, Hajong settlement areas monitoring committee constituted

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 4 Jul: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav has constituted a sub-divisional level settlement areas monitoring committee to verify and ascertain the actual ground status of the Chakma and Hajong refugee settlement areas in Miao subdivision.

The committee consists of the Miao ADC, the DLRSO, the Jairampur DFO, the Diyun RFO, and the Miao ZPM. The ADC will nominate two public leaders and two representatives from community-based local organizations as members.

The committee will map out the Chakma and Hajong settlement areas in Miao subdivision and compare the same with government recognized settlements as per the list provided by the DLRSO. The DLRSO will submit the list by 15 July and the mapping is to be completed by 31 August.

The committee will deliberate on the current disputed and unorganized settlements and propose a resolution mechanism for protection of forest areas and safeguarding communal harmony.

The committee will report any unauthorized resettlements to the deputy commissioner and ensure that flood-affected families are resettled in an organized manner.

The committee will also propose protected areas under the Jhum Land Regulation Act, 1947, for protection of critical water catchment areas.