Govt land encroachment continues unabated in Daporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 4 Jul: Encroachment and destruction of government land and properties continue unabated here in Upper Subansiri district, thanks to the lackadaisical approach of the local authorities in dealing with the issue.

The illegal activities are going on in every colony under the very nose of the district administration.

Many government buildings are being destroyed in every colony by the local government officers with the intention to grab land, allegedly in connivance with some unscrupulous officers of the land management department.

Expressing grave concern over the rampant destruction of government properties, especially in Daporijo town area, the All Tagin Youth Organization has sought the state government’s intervention to put a rein on the encroachers.

The organization has submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, urging him to initiate an SIC investigation against the land management department and award exemplary punishment to all those involved in the alleged land allotment scams in Daporijo.

In its representation, the organization stated that a plot of land which had been allotted for panchayati raj institutions has been re-allotted to private individuals.

Many portions of the advanced landing ground, the children’s park, the land opposite the post office, the principal’s bungalow complex of the government higher secondary school, and the premises of the DMO have been illegally allotted to some private individuals by the land management department.

A representation was also submitted to the land management department to immediately cancel all the land allotments made in favour of private individuals here a few years ago.

The organization criticized the government’s inaction on the burning issue.