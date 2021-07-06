2 Covid-19 deaths reported on Monday, cases continue to rise

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Two more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 179. The deaths were registered on Sunday by the DHS.

According to the DHS report, a 29-year-old male patient from Lohit died on his way to Dibrugarh, Assam, on Sunday at 3:56 pm. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the zonal hospital in Tezu on 29 June. He had complained of breathing difficulty and had been admitted to the DCHC in Tezu on 3 July. He had then been referred to the AMC in Dibrugarh on 4 July. He had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 18 June.

A 32-year-old male patient from Changlang died at Shristi Hospital & Research Centre Pvt Ltd in Dibrugarh at 9:40 am. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat at the district hospital in Changlang on 26 June. He had been admitted to the DCHC in Miao on 26 June and had been referred to Dibrugarh on the same day. His vaccination status is nil.

None of the two patients had comorbidity.

Meanwhile, the upward trend in Covid-19 cases continues with the state on Monday reporting 426 new cases, which is the highest number detected within this month. Earlier, on 2 July, the state had reported 404 cases.

Of the total 426 cases reported, 178 are symptomatic cases.

The ICR reported the highest 96 Covid-19 cases, followed by 56 cases in East Siang and 44 cases in West Kameng.

Also, on Monday, Kra Daadi, Siang and Upper Siang districts reported the highest 21 percent positivity rate in the state.

A total of 267 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the day.

The state currently has 3,118 active cases (see full bulletin)