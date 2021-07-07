Schedule exam

Editor,

I would like to draw the kind attention of the authorities concerned towards the inconveniences faced by the job aspirants residing outside the state.

Most of the trains from the national capital connecting state capitals have been operationalized but Arunachal Express and Donyi-Polo Express are yet to resume their service, due to which commuters have to pay exorbitant taxi and flight fares.

I would like to urge the APPSC and the Staff Selection Board to conduct their competitive examinations a week apart, so that the aspirants residing outside the state may appear for the examinations without exhausting much of their time and money.

An aspirant