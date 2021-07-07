2 more succumb to Covid-19, state’s toll at 181

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: Two more Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the state’s death toll to 181. One of the deaths was registered on 3 July by the DHS.

According to the DHS report, a 70-year-old male patient from Changlang died at the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam) at 9:45 pm on 3 July. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive at the flu clinic of the Jairampur CHC on 22 June, and had been admitted to the DCH in Jairampur on the same day. He had later been referred to the AMCH in Dibrugrah on 28 June. His vaccination status is nil.

A 28-year-old female patient from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu on Tuesday. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on 16 June. She had been referred from TRIHMS, Naharlagun and admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on 17 June. Her vaccination status is nil.

Neither of the two patients had comorbidity.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 348 new cases, of whom 162 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 102 Covid-19 cases, followed by 30 cases in East Siang and 26 cases in West Kameng.

With 29 percent, Kurung Kumey reported the highest positivity rate. The positivity rate in the ICR also rose to 9 percent on Tuesday.

A total of 291 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 52 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have one and 13 patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 43 occupants (see full bulletin)