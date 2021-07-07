Major drug supplier and financier arrested

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: In yet another crackdown, the state police arrested a major drug supplier along with five others from different places on 4 July.

The police arrested one Yayi Lendo Jomoh, one of the major drug suppliers and financiers in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), from her apartment in Abotani Colony here, besides arresting two persons from the Gumto check gate and three others from the 6 Kilo area in between Itanagar and Naharlagun.

Acting on a tip-off about peddling of drugs from Kanubari in Longding district to the ICR in a government vehicle (AR-01J-3990), Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega immediately formed a team, led by Doimukh SDPO Bomken Basar and Doimukh Police Station OC Inya Ete.

The team intercepted the vehicle at the Gumto gate and apprehended two persons, identified as Suraj Kengal (22) and Nima Wangchu (37), the driver of the vehicle.

The team conducted a thorough checking of the vehicle in the presence of a magistrate, and recovered four packets of suspected heroin, weighing 41.35 gms. During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they brought the suspected heroin from Kanubari at the direction of Jomoh. They further disclosed that three packets were to be delivered at 6 Kilo and one packet to Jomoh at her apartment.

Later, the team arrested Horjum Doke (28), Takar Kabak (26) and Naren Chetry (28) from 6 Kilo area with the help of the capital police.

Thereafter, the joint team, along with a magistrate, proceeded to Jomoh’s apartment, where the team recovered 184 empty vials suspected to be used for selling drugs, a syringe, two dummy pistols, possibly with lighter, and Rs 52,000, suspected to be proceeds from drugs sale.

“Primary interrogation reveals that Yayi Lendo Jomoh is one of the main drug suppliers and financiers in the ICR and had engaged her cook Kengal and asked him to accompany Wangchu,” the police said.

It was revealed that Wangchu is a government driver working at the state secretariat and is presently attached to the secretary of the department of indigenous affairs.

A case has been registered against the arrested persons at the Doimukh police station under various sections of the NDPS Act.

The district police appealed to the youths to refrain from crimes related to drug abuse, and to share any information related to drugs with the local police. The district police also requested all the government officials with whom vehicles are attached to keep a track on the movement of their government vehicles, especially while they are on leave.