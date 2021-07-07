Union urges govt to not succumb to pressure in constructing East-West Industrial Corridor

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Border Students’ Union has appealed to the central as well as the state government to not succumb to pressure from any quarter in constructing the ambitious East-West Industrial Corridor in Arunachal.

The union said that “some NGOs and Bollywood celebrities” are opposing the construction of the road via the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) and demanding “diversion of the road from Pakke-Kessang towards Seppa, Zero Point (Nechiphu trijunction) to connect

with Bhalukpong in West Kameng district.”

As per the DPR, the road, which will connect Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district with Bhalukpong, would pass through the PTR.

Urging those who are opposing the road alignment to not create hurdles in the construction of the road, the union said that the highway would drastically change the economy of the state, once it is completed.

The union also appealed to the public representatives, leaders and stakeholders of Pakke-Kessang district to not support the demand for diversion of the road.

The union on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, urging him to immediately float a global e-tender for the project.

Stating that it would stand by the government till the completion of the project, the union further said that it would launch a series of democratic movements “if there is any discrepancy and deviation with regard to the alignment of the road from Seijosa to Bhalukpong via the PTR under any pressure from politicians or third parties.”