DC launches NGO’s Covid relief prog

ROING, 6 Jul: Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo on Tuesday launched the second phase of the ‘Covid-19 relief distribution’ programme of NGO AMYAA.

AMYAA, in collaboration with “grassroots united NGOs” and with support from Umeed Project, received 2,500 ration kits from CryptoRelief, it informed in a release.

The NGO aims to provide these relief rations to 2,500 targeted families in the state, AMYAA president RK Paul said.

The DC applauded all the organizations and volunteers behind the relief programme.

“At a time when the whole nation is battling the second wave of Covid-19, AMYAA NGO has come forward to distribute dry ration kits to the most needy people of eastern Arunachal Pradesh whose livelihood is worst hit by the pandemic,” he said.

The beneficiaries of the dry ration kits are mostly dependent on daily business activities, including labour work and selling vegetables.

Paul said that the AMYAA is reaching out to donors and various organizations across India “to mobilize and procure essential commodities and provide support to vulnerable individuals and families in the targeted districts of the state.”

“This year, AMYAA NGO during the first phase of relief distribution distributed 1,000 relief rations to Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Changlang districts, besides 10,000 facemasks, 400 oximeters and hand sanitizers, in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state,” he said.