ZPM donates fuel to SSA teachers

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

AALO, 6 Jul: Ubu ZPM Genya Ori on Tuesday donated 100 litres of petrol to the SSA (ISSE) teachers of the government upper primary school in Eshi Moku in West Siang district.

There are two ISSE teachers in the school, and each teacher received 50 litres of petrol.

Earlier, Ori provided essential food items to the inmates and workers of Mother’s Vision drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Hiker Gumin here. He also provided food items to people stranded in Itanagar.

It is worth mentioning here that the ISSE teachers have not got their honorariums for the last three months.