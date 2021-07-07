AACWA unit lodges complaint over road construction

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The Kurung Kumey district unit of the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) on Monday lodged a complaint with the chief vigilance officer against the Laying Yangte RWD executive engineer, and demanded immediate inquiry and registration of a case.

The AACWA unit in its complaint alleged that “public money has been siphoned off by duplicity of work for construction of road under two different schemes for same stretch of road – from Bridge Point to Parsi Parlo (39 kms) and from Yumlam to Libia (30 kms).”

It said that, “ignoring all factual aspects, the officials concerned of the department have allowed the contractor to carry out the work from Bridge Point to Parsi Parlo (total length 39 kms) in same road which has already been executed by the same contractor from Yumlam to Libia (30 kms).”

The AACWA unit appealed to the chief vigilance officer to appoint an independent team to conduct proper spot verification, and to initiate an inquiry against the officers or officials involved in causing loss to the public exchequer.