One dies, another injured in fire mishap

AALO, 7 Jul: A 70-year-old woman lost her life in a fire accident that occurred in Kunuyami village in Kamba circle of West Siang district on Wednesday morning.

The house belonged to one Gomo Bogo and his 70-year-old mother Tobom Bogo. Reportedly, the woman lost her life while trying to salvage a box containing local ornaments from the fire. Gomo’s father, Pogo Bogo, sustained burn injuries.

A fire tender from Aalo was pressed into service, but nothing could be saved. The house owner lost all his properties, along with livestock.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, the West Siang DC, the Kamba ADC and others took stock of the situation.

The district administration provided immediate relief to the fire victims, and assessment of losses is in progress. (DIPRO)