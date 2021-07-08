APCC labour cell slams HM for not equipping home dist amid Covid

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) labour cell chairman Yangbiu Takik has condemned Home Minister Bamang Felix for “confining himself to the capital city and not being prompt in making his home constituency/district equipped to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Kurung Kumey faces challenges like lack of awareness on Covid-19, limited supply of clean water, lack of supply of essential commodities, and ill-equipped public health centres, Takik said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Rural household income has been affected as economic activities have slowed down due to the lockdown and natural calamities. A significant number of families in the district are poor farmers denied of relief measures. The district is not well-equipped with proper infrastructure, health officials, medical professionals, PPEs and SOPs/guidelines to fight Covid-19,” Takik said, and appealed to the home minister, who is also an elected MLA from the district, to “take stock of the area.”

He further urged the minister to supply quality PPE kits for the district’s frontline workers, organize extensive awareness programmes on Covid-19, distribute free essential commodities to the poor and the needy, arrange door-to-door Covid vaccination drives, and generate concrete guidelines for the frontline workers “as MLAs of other constituencies are doing.”

Takik also appealed to the public of Kurung Kumey to cooperate with the district administration during the ongoing pandemic.