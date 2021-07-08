Work underway for Hollongi airport terminal bldg: AAI GM

HOLLONGI, 7 Jul: Airports Authority of India (AAI) General Manager Dilip Sajnani informed that the contract for the construction of the terminal building at the greenfield airport here has been awarded and the contractor has “started mobilization.”

Speaking to the press here on Wednesday, Sajnani said that, even though the progress of work for the airport has been affected due to the monsoon rains and the lockdown, effort is being made to complete the airport on time.

“Our target is to complete the project by 2022.

The work will pick up pace when the weather gets better,” said the GM.

He further said that the state government and the locals of the area are extending full support to the project.