State reports 3 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, cases continue to rise

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: Three more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 184. One of the deaths was registered on Tuesday by the DHS.

According to the DHS report, a 45-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Longding died on Tuesday at 5 pm on his way to Dibrugarh, Assam. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic in Longding on 5 July and had been advised home isolation.

However, on 6 July, at around 12:30 pm, the patient’s condition deteriorated, following which the family members took him to Assam. They did not inform the DSU/district Covid control room, Longding. The patient had taken his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 24 April.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at Heema Hospital, Itanagar on 2 July and had been referred to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day. His vaccination status is nil.

A 27-year-old male patient from Lower Dibang Valley died at the DCH in Pasighat on Wednesday. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat at the district hospital in Roing on 25 June and had been admitted to the DCHC in Roing on the same day. He had been referred to the DCH in Pasighat on 26 June. His vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state continues to rise as 404 new cases were reported on Wednesday, of whom 189 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 98 Covid-19 cases, followed by 38 cases in East Siang and 32 cases in Lohit.

The positivity rate in the ICR also rose to 8 percent on Wednesday, while Kurung Kumey reported a 100 percent positivity rate.

A total of 211 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 50 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have one and 10 patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 42 occupants (see full bulletin)