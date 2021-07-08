Union serves ultimatum to DA to cancel illegally allotted land

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 7 Jul: The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) has given the Upper Subansiri district administration seven days to cancel all the government land allotted illegally to private individuals in the district.

The union, which along with some other likeminded organizations has been vocal on the issue, submitted the ultimatum to the DC on 5 July. It also demanded action against the officials involved in the illegal land allotment scams.

As per information obtained through RTI application, the union said, offences have been committed by private individuals by using forged documents for getting land allotment, allegedly in connivance with the officials of the land management department.

The ATSU informed that permission was granted to one Dr Ligu Tacho to develop a park near the forest office here in 2008. The park was developed under the national highway amenities development scheme of the tourism department at a cost of Rs 11,72,000. The scheme, which was executed by the WRD, was supposed to be handed over to the forest department after its completion.

However, in 2012, Ligu applied for allotment of the same plot of land (the park) in his name to construct a guesthouse. He was officially given the allotment in 2013. Allegedly, he manipulated the NOC given by the forest department and submitted it to the district administration with the intent to get the land allotment.

Encroachment on government land by unscrupulous individuals has been going on unabated in Upper Subansiri district for the last one decade, which has raised serious concern among the conscientious citizens and organizations.

Inaction or lackadaisical approach by the local administration is further encouraging the land grabbers. Instead, the authorities concerned have randomly allotted lands to private individuals without proper verification of the documents before issuing the allotment orders.

Allegedly, many government plots were allotted in favour of private individuals during 2002-2013. Even a portion of the airfield land here has been allotted to private individuals.

Many government quarters were demolished during that period, but no action has been initiated yet against the wrongdoers, despite several complaints having been lodged at the Daporijo police station.

It is learnt that many government departments still don’t have land possession certificates for their government quarters, despite an executive order issued by the district administration to obtain the same. This has further encouraged private individuals to encroach on government land.