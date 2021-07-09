AAPSU expresses happiness over Rijiju’s elevation

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Congratulating Arunachal West MP Kiren Rijiju on being elevated to the rank of the union law & justice minister, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Thursday said Rijiju has “created history” by becoming the first person from the state to reach such a position.

The AAPSU expressed hope that Rijiju would do justice to all the important aspects of the law & justice ministry.

The union also applauded the central government for inducting five MPs from the Northeast in the union ministry, and said that the Centre’s decision would take Northeast India to new heights of development.