DC calls for judicious use of MMRKK fund

ROING, 8 Jul: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner KN Damo called for judicious utilization of the Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRKK) fund, and assured to provide all possible help in acquiring medical equipment to augment the healthcare facilities in the district.

He was addressing a meeting convened by the District Health Society here on Thursday to chalk out utilization of the funds provided under the MMRKK scheme for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 health-related expenditures.

Expressing concern over the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the DC stressed the need to restart mass testing to detect Covid-19 positive cases, isolate them, and stop the spread of the disease. He also stressed the need for intensifying administering of Covid-19 vaccine in the district.

The DC advised the medical officers to seek help from GBs, panchayat members, ASHAs and anganwadi workers to mobilize the people to get tested and vaccinated. He also advised the health department to restart telephonic counselling for Covid-19 positive people in the district.

DMO Dr R Tatan presented a brief on the implementation of the MMRKK scheme in the district, the break-up of funds to be utilized for purchase of medicines, engagement of manpower, purchase of Covid materials, civil works, etc. (DIPRO)