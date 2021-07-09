Containment lifted from ICR areas

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has de-notified some areas in the ICR as micro-containment zones and lifted all restrictions imposed through an earlier order.

The areas include “Jullang Daath village/nearby DPS (Richi village), Ganga market areas, Raktam Colony backside of Akashdeep, Dawnlane Hotel areas and opposite RKM areas, Chimpu Forest Colony and Tayaja Building, opposite KV No 2, Mowb-II (Tasing Building), P Sector, Quarters No 31, Type-II” in Itanagar, Bage Tinali in Nirjuli, and Sood village in Naharlagun, according to the DC’s order. (DIPRO)