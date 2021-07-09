Covid claims another life, state’s toll reaches 185

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: A 52-year-old female succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening, taking the state’s death toll to 185. The patient’s death was registered by the DHS on Thursday.

According to the DHS report, the patient, who was from the ICR, succumbed to Covid-19 at her home in Tago village in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday at 6 pm. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the TRIHMS casualty ward on 29 June and had been placed under home isolation in Banderdewa on the same day. On 4 July, the patient left Banderdewa for Tago village for home isolation, without informing the authorities of either the ICR or Lower Subansiri. The patient had taken her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state reported 399 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Of the total cases reported, 172 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 109 Covid-19 cases, followed by 42 cases in East Siang and 29 cases in Changlang.

With 17 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 9 percent.

A total of 301 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 48 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have two and 10 patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 40 occupants (see full bulletin).