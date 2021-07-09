Learning centre inaugurated

KHONSA, 8 Jul: Tirap Learning Centre (TLC) in Lamaty Complex here was inaugurated by Tirap DC Taro Mize on Thursday, in the presence of DDSE Hortum Loyi, Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee president Jiten Wangchha, and others.

Proprietor of TLC, Jewang Sumnyan informed that the coaching centre has been established with the aim of providing an opportunity to the youths of Tirap, especially the educated unemployed youths, who are unable to reach the cities for coaching.

“The idea of TLC came in 2014, when likeminded youths of Tirap studying in Delhi decided to work in the education sector. It was officially established in 2018. After its inception, the TLC has been providing career counselling to the youths of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts,” Sumnyan said.

The DC congratulated the two young entrepreneurs, Sumnyan and Wangchak Hakhun, and said “the initiative will not only help youths of Tirap and Longding grow in their careers but also help the society to progress to a great extent.”

The DC also launched the prospectus of the TLC.

The DDSE advised educated unemployed youths to avail the opportunity being provided by the centre. (DIPRO)