Assn to file PIL against GoAP over transfer, posting of officers

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has said it will file a public interest litigation (PIL) against the state government for “pick and choose transfer posting of officers while violating the government order No PERS-126/2004/4516, dated Itanagar, 19 December, 2008.”

As per the order, the AACWA said, “no government officer can stay maximum three years at single posting place.” It said that, despite its submitting memorandums to the state government and the higher-ups concerned, “some officers who had blessing of ministers, their transfer and posting file is not initiate at government level.”

“It clearly indicates that there is no transference and equal treatment of government officers in present government. While the government talks about pan-Arunachal but in practical way, every elected leader wants to keep those officers who can give golden eggs,” it said.

The AACWA also urged the Naharlagun PWD highway division to “early carry out repairing and maintenance works national highway Hollongi to Nirjuli.”