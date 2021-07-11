2 more succumb to Covid-19, state reports highest caseload on Saturday

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Two people succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the state’s death toll to 188, even as the state reported the highest caseload of 478.

According to the DHS report, an 84-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died of Covid-19-related complications at the DCH in Chimpu on Saturday at 3:10 pm.

The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Hollongi check gate on 23 June, and had been referred to the DCH on 24 June.

A 75-year-old male patient from Anjaw died at his residence in Khupa, Hayuliang, at 10:15 am. The patient was a primary contact of a positive case.

None of the two patients had taken the Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 478 fresh Covid-19 cases, which is the highest in the last couple of days.

Of the total positive cases reported, 168 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 131 Covid-19 cases, followed by 54 cases in Lohit and 48 cases in West Kameng.

With 67 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 9 percent.

A total of 305 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Saturday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 40 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have three and 10 patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 45 occupants (see full bulletin)