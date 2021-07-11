63 mithuns die of FMD in U/Subansiri

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 10 Jul: Sixty-three mithuns have died of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Upper Subansiri district.

FMD has affected mithuns in at least 35 villages of the district. While 1,051 mithuns have been detected as suffering from FMD, 642 have been treated and have recovered from the disease.

Reports of FMD outbreak have been received from Taliha, Payeng, Nacho, Giba, Siyum and Gusar circles.

District Veterinary Officer (DVO) Dr G Singh informed that the department has been sending staffers to different locations to treat FMD in mithuns.

Recently, the department carried out a campaign in Taliha and Payeng areas and treated several mithuns.

The DVO said that the department’s staffers are having trouble

reaching each and every village “because of the vast geographical area.”

He appealed to the villagers to gather all the mithuns affected by FMD at one designated location, where the veterinary staffers can easily treat the animals.