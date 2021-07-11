213 cases settled in lok adalats

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: A total of 213 cases were settled and Rs 48,38,544 was realized as compensation and recovery during lok adalats conducted by the district legal services authorities under the guidance of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority on Saturday as part of the second national lok adalat this year.

A total of 1,027 cases, including pre-litigation and pending cases, were listed, out of which 213 cases were settled.

The lok adalats were conducted in Yupia, Tezu, Bomdila, Seppa, Pasighat, Aalo, Changlang, Daporijo, Roing, Tawang, Namsai, Yingkiong and Khonsa.