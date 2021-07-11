PHED EE passes away, death mourned

AALO, 10 Jul: Aalo PHED division executive engineer Kirba Sora has passed away in Guwahati (Assam) on Saturday. He is survived by his wives, three sons and five daughters.

Recalling Sora as “a social worker, leader and elite engineer who took active part in the preservation of

the indigenous culture and tradition,” the Aalo unit of the Kargu Kardi Welfare Society (KKWS) has mourned his demise.

The unit said he was instrumental in carrying out the ODF programme in West Siang district.

PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang also expressed grief over Sora’s untimely demise, and termed his death an irreparable loss to the department.

The minister recalled Sora as a hardworking and upright officer.

In a message, Lowang conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the department, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Bogum Ao Foundation (BAF) also mourned Sora’s demise.

In a condolence message, the BAF said that, “apart from being a dedicated officer, Kirba Sora was an active social worker and one of the pioneer members of the Galo language who held numerous posts in different organizations.”

Describing Sora as “a great human being, social worker and dedicated officer,” the BAF said his untimely demise has created a void which would be difficult to fill. (With DIPRO input)