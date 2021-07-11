Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal; 2/Lt Pradeep Singh Bhandari

Flights Of Fantasy

[ Panging Pao ]

Many Arunachalee old-timers recall the 1962 Sino-India conflict with fear and anger. The Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal Pradesh along many axes like Taksing-Limeking, Mechuka/Manigong-Tato, Gelling-Tuting, Kibithoo-Walong axes and the main Tawang-Bomdila-Rupa axis. Many readers are not aware of the fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers. One such story is the story of 2nd lieutenant Pradeep Singh Bhandari.

At just 22 years old, 2nd Lt Pradeep Singh Bhandari was posted to an artillery regiment and deployed in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 Sino-India war. On 3 November, 1962, 2nd Lt Pradeep Singh Bhandari was detailed to lead a patrol outflanking the Chinese main defences, to act as a forward observation officer to direct artillery fire and to gain information about the enemy. The aim of the patrol was to bring down observed artillery fire on enemy positions and to gain the maximum information regarding the concentration and movement of the enemy. The patrol travelled over very difficult terrain, operating at a height of over 14,000 feet. The team spent two nights behind enemy positions and collected very valuable information. On the return journey, the patrol was ambushed on 5 November by a numerically superior Chinese force.

The patrol party led by 2nd Lt Bhandari assaulted the enemy four times, but each time was driven back by heavy enemy fire. Realizing the vital necessity of ensuring that information on the presence of enemy forces on the flank reached his brigade headquarters, 2nd Lt Bhandari decided to fight his way through to the base.

He kept the patrol on the move throughout the night over difficult and rugged terrain and brought it back to the base safely. During the night, the enemy attempted to intercept 2nd Lt Bhandari and his party several times, but did not succeed due to his determination. After a further night’s march, the patrol finally reached the brigade headquarters on 6 November. During this assignment, 2nd Lt Bhandari showed considerable presence of mind, leadership and courage of a high order, bringing back valuable information about the enemy.

For his exceptional courage, tenacity and gallantry during the war 2nd Lt Pradeep Singh Bhandari was awarded the nation’s third highest gallantry award – Vir Chakra. Later, 2nd Lt Bhandari reached the rank of a brigadier in the army. Salute to 2nd Lt Pradeep Singh Bhandari! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)