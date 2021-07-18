ADC urges union to call off bandh

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 17 Jul: Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom on Friday urged the Legong Banggo Students’ Union (LBSU) to call off its proposed bandh on 19 July as the land encroachment issue over which the bandh has been announced is sub judice in the high court.

The ADC, who held an urgent meeting here in East Siang district with the Ruksin SDPO, the Ruksin OC, the Ruksin and Bilat COs, administrative officers from the subdivisions, ZPMs of Sille-Oyan, Rani and Ruksin-2, panchayat members and prominent public leaders of the area, gave assurance that the proposed 10-hour bandh announced by the LBSU “would be informed to the higher authorities and through the government advocate a land acquisition petition would be filed in the court to maintain the status quo.”

Prominent leaders of the area expressed concern over the issue. The president and the secretary of the Sille-Oyan Banggo said, “We are not satisfied with the deputy commissioner because, despite a written assurance having been given by the DC to take action against the encroacher within a month, the district administration has not taken any steps in regard to the case.”

They also demanded early cancellation of the land possession certificate issued to the encroacher.

The LBSU has announced a 10-hour bandh on 19 July to press its demands, which include eviction of illegal land encroachers within Sille-Oyan township areas; eviction of all government employees who are found to be land encroachers; revocation of the LPCs issued under notified areas; earmarking and issuance of LPCs to all the schools within the 37th assembly constituency; and additional police personnel at the Kemi check gate under the Sille-Oyan police station.