ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Members of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) conducted a cleanliness drive and built a garbage disposal rack in Mowb-II area with the support of youths and elders on Saturday.

Mowb-II ward member Tagam Tayu appealed to the public not to throw plastic waste and garbage on the street, or near institutions such as hospitals, schools, colleges and offices, or in open markets to maintain health and hygiene.