Govt constitutes committee to solve boundary problems

[ Pisi Zauing ]

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The state government has constituted a high-power ministerial committee (HPMC) to resolve the longstanding boundary problems with Assam.

The government has also ordered constituting of committees at the district level, which will be headed by the DCs, to hold consultations with all the stakeholders on the issue.

“The basis of the consultations will be the claims submitted by the state of Arunachal Pradesh to the local commission and the report of the local commission in consonance with the stand of the state in the Supreme Court,” it said.

The committees will complete the task of consultations within a period of two months and submit their reports to the HPMC for the state level consultation.

The secretary and the joint secretary of the HPMC will liaise with the two committees.