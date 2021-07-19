Covid claims another life, death toll at 202, cases in ICR on rise

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: One more Covid-19 death was reported on Saturday, which the health department registered on Sunday. With this, the state’s death toll stands at 202.

A 95-year-old woman passed away on Saturday at around 4:45 pm. While her Covid symptoms are unknown, she had been suffering from lower respiratory tract infection. She had tested positive at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, and had been admitted to RK Mission Hospital on Saturday, where she passed away on the same day.

She was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state reported 256 cases of Covid-19, with 98 of them being symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 105 Covid-19 cases, followed by 30 cases in Lower Subansiri and 25 cases in Lohit.

With 33 percent, Kurung Kumey reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 18 percent.

A total of 367 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Sunday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has a total of 49 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have one and 12 patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 46 occupants.

The ICR has the highest of 27 containment zones, followed by nine zones in Lower Subansiri and six zones in Lower Dibang valley (see full bulletin)