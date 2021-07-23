Gov conveys good wishes to Indian Olympic team

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed good wishes to all the Indian sportspersons participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games, which is commencing on 23 July.

Mishra expressed hope that the Indian sportspersons would put in their best “to come up amongst the top medal-scoring countries and win for India its best Olympic performance niche to date.”

Expressing happiness over the presence of a good number of sportspersons from the Northeast in the Indian team, the governor said that “they will definitely showcase their sporting talent and potential with zeal and gusto.” (Raj Bhavan)