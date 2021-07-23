Society mourns death of prominent members

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The Ramle Banggo Welfare Society (RBWS) has mourned the death of former gram panchayat member (GPM) and prominent member of Ramle Banggo area, Tacen Dabi, who passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Born in 1946 in Tene village, Dabi served his village two times as GPM and died as the sitting president of the Dojum clan, the RBWS stated in a condolence message.

He was the eldest brother of former minister late Tako Dabi, the society said.

It also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bamik Koyu Riba (69) on Monday.

She is survived by her husband, four daughters and six sons.

Riba had served as an anchal samiti member and was the president of the village Popir party, as well as Popir nyibu (priest), the society said in its condolence message.