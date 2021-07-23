Skill development trg under JJM underway

PALIN, 22 Jul: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala inaugurated a skill development training programme under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) here on Thursday.

In his inaugural address, Tala said that “any skill acquired will serve as a weapon in life for enhancing one’s livelihood,” and advised the trainees to derive maximum benefit from the programme.

“Skill development training will enhance your skills and help you to stand at par even with highly qualified professionals,” he opined.

The DC also lauded the effort of the PHE&WS department for motivating a large number of people to attend the training.

The resource person from the skill development department highlighted the various provisions under the JJM, and informed that “the mission has to be completed by 2024 with the joint efforts of the PHE&WS and the skill development departments.”

Among others, Palin PHE&WS Division EE Charu Sakap and Circle Officer Jina Bagang attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)