KOLKATA, 22 Jul: Arunachal Sports Minister Mama Natung called on Ramakrishna Math (RKM) general secretary Swami Suvirananda at Belur Math here in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The minister apprised the swami of the progress of the construction of the RK Mission School in Lumdung in East Kameng district.

Natung gave assurance that the Arunachal government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu would extend all possible support to the RK Mission for establishing more schools and hospitals in the state.