State records 4 Covid deaths on Thursday, numbers continue to rise

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Four Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday, taking the state’s death toll to 208.

As per the health department, a 32-year-old female in Namsai had complained of cough, fever and breathing difficulty since 12 July and had tested Covid positive through RAT at the Namsai district hospital on 16 July. She had been admitted to the district Covid health centre (DCHC) in Namsai and later referred to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Pasighat on 22 July. However, she passed away at around 1:30 pm on the way to the Pasighat DCH, near Dambuk. While the patient had brain tumour, the immediate cause of death was severe Covid pneumonia.

Another 32-year-old, a man with comorbidity, tested positive through RAT for Covid-19 on 22 July at the RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar and was admitted to the hospital’s casualty ward, where he passed away at around 12:40 am from cardio respiratory failure due to Covid-19 infection.

In West Siang, a 40-year-old man with complaints of hypovolumic shock, portal hypertension and upper GI bleeding (UGIB) had been admitted to the casualty ward of the general hospital in Aalo on 21 July but had tested negative through RAT. On 22 July, he tested positive through TrueNat at the same hospital. The patient had chronic liver disease and thrombocytopenia, but his immediate cause of death was hypovolumic shock and UGIB, while the antecedent cause of death was Covid-19 infection.

A 90-year-old female with comorbidity in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) had breathing problems and weakness since 18 July and had tested positive on 19 July through RAT at TRIHMS in Naharlagun. She had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on 20 July and passed away from ARDS with Covid pneumonia at around 2:05 am on 22 July.

None of the four patients had been vaccinated.

At the same time, the state recorded 486 Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, of whom 169 were symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 144 Covid-19 cases, followed by 41 cases in Papum Pare and 35 cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 19 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 16 percent.

Also, a total of 468 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has a total of 52 patients, while the DCH in Pasighat has eight patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 32 occupants (see full bulletin ).

The ICR also has the highest 15 containment zones, with 265 positive cases, followed by 12 zones in Lower Subansiri with 95 cases and seven zones in Lohit with 107 Covid positive cases.