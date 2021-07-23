ZPC urges youths to join farming sector

BANDERDEWA, 22 Jul: Papum Pare Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Chukhu Bablu on Thursday said that the state has vast agricultural and horticultural potential, and that the young generation should join the farming sector.

He said this during a ‘Lalit guava sapling distribution programme’ for the progressive farmers of Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri districts at the Green Gold integrated farm in Tarajuli here.

Speaking on the occasion, progressive farmer Likha Maj urged everyone to strive for self-reliance, sustainability and economic uplift of the family and the community.

“I have distributed around two lakh saplings free of cost to progressive farmers. The saplings of Thailand lemon and Lalit guava have high value in the market. I have earned a huge amount by selling the said varieties in several cities of the country and the people have appreciated it,” he said.

Maj assured the progressive farmers that he would extend all necessary technical support and buy back the fruits, “which will be utilized in the upcoming mega food park.”