ADC orders smooth distribution of PDS items

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 23 Jul: Miao Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sunny K Singh has directed all the fair price shops (FPS), cooperatives and SKO sub-dealers to keep their shops open regularly for smooth distribution of PDS items to the ration card holders every month.

Any violation of the directive would be dealt with as per the PDS rules and norms, and can even lead to cancellation of contract, the order read.

Taking several measures to streamline the PDS in Miao subdivision, the ADC on Thursday said that ration card holders can now withdraw ration items in the subsequent month if they fail to withdraw the same in the first attempt.

“All the FPS should submit the list of non-drawal ration card holders on the 25th day of every month for further verification,” the order read. It said that “all the non-drawal ration card holders must be contacted by the SDFCSO and the report citing reasons for non-drawal must be submitted to the ADC by the 28th day of every month without fail.”

The administration further said that the sub-dealers of Miao subdivision should draw their regular quotas of SK oil from wholesalers M/s Changmi Oil Traders in Jairampur and M/s Ladum Sisen in Bordumsa and distribute the same to the “priority ration card holders on the basis of first come, first serve.”

“The SDFCSO has also been asked to visit each FPS under his jurisdiction at least once in every month and submit report to the ADC by the 28th day of every month,” the order read.

All the PDS beneficiaries are to submit their complaints and grievances to the ADC for immediate redress, or may contact 6033971130.