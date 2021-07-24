GoI confers award on APU

PASIGHAT, 23 Jul: Apex Professional University (APU) here in East Siang district has been conferred the ‘One district one green champion 2020-21’ award by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE) of the union education ministry on Friday.

An online ‘workshop-cum-award ceremony’ was organized here by the MGNCRE. It as presided over by MGNCRE project coordinator Dr Savita Mishra.

Speaking on the occasion, East Siang DC (in-charge) Tatdo Borang commended the APU’s contributions to “swachhta education and practices.”

“The institution has always mobilized resources for various pro-environment programmes, such as cleanliness and plantation campaigns in and around the campus, and the students were always motivated to participate. The MGNCRE strives to promote resilient rural India through higher education interventions and designs, develops and promotes curriculum inputs for higher education programmes. The ministry as part of its swachhta action plan observed that besides knowledge sharing, measures were also taken by the institution to ensure in-campus hygiene, cleanliness, waste management, green campus drive, precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic, etc, and has carved a niche as the green champion of the district,” Borang said.

APU chancellor Dhanwant Singh said that the award “is a testimony to the APU’s commitment towards rendering social responsibility with utmost sincerity, focused on sustainable development.”

Dr Savita Mishra spoke on the powers and functions of the MGNCRE, and briefed the participating officers on the modalities of handling water, waste, greenery, sanitation and energy in higher education institutions. (DIPRO)