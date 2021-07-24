E/Siang DA allows malls, salons to operate with 50% capacity

PASIGHAT, 23 Jul: The East Siang district administration (DA) on Friday permitted opening of shopping malls, barber shops, salons, beauty parlours, spas, etc, with 50 percent capacity and proper observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The decision was taken during a review meeting headed by DC (in-charge) Tatdo Borang to discuss Covid-19 management-related issues.

During the meeting, which was attended by, among others, JDHS Dr D Raina, DMO Dr Kaling Dai and senior officers of the district administration, the DC took stock of the number of daily tests being carried out and the treatment protocols being followed in the district.

He urged the officials of both the administration and the health department to continue rigorous testing, tracking and treatment, and to make judicious use of the available manpower and other resources.

Following the suggestions offered by Drs Raina and Dai, Borang permitted opening of shopping malls with 50 percent capacity with an instruction to the employees of the malls that they should compulsorily wear masks and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. The proprietors have been directed to ensure that all the employees undergo RAT every 10 days and submit reports to the SDO (sadar).

The DC also allowed barber shops, salons, beauty parlours, spas, etc, to operate with 50 percent capacity. The proprietors have been asked to ensure that all employees undergo RAT every 10 days and submit reports to their respective administrative officers.

Borang further instructed the magistrates and police personnel to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour such as handwashing, wearing of masks, sanitization, social distancing, mandatory screening for Covid symptoms, etc, are implemented effectively in the entire district.

He informed that the containment areas such as Upper Banskota, Lower Banskota and Fire Brigade have been unsealed, and that Niglok, Boying and Mebo industrial areas have been sealed following the recommendation of the DMO.

It was also decided in the meeting that all shops and commercial establishments would be shut down at 2 pm on all days, followed by curfew from 3 pm to 5 am.

Earlier, the JDHS and the DMO informed that the positivity rate in the district is decreasing and the situation is under control. (DIPRO)