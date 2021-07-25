Tedir urges panchayat leaders to lead vaccination movement

YAZALI, 24 Jul: Stating that only vaccination can protect one from Covid-19, Education Minister Taba Tedir requested all the panchayat leaders to lead the vaccination movement.

“In the current scenario, only vaccination is our protection,” Tedir said, and urged all the unvaccinated people of his constituency (Yachuli) to visit the nearest health facility and get vaccinated.

Tedir reviewed the Covid-19 situation in view of the sudden surge in positive cases in Yachuli constituency in Lower Subansiri district. On Saturday, 250 samples were collected and the results of 25 came out positive, with 10 percent positivity rate in the district.

“We shouldn’t show any kind of laxity. The war is not over yet,” he said, and appealed to all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit.

“The people of Yachuli constituency have been cooperative with the medical department in terms of vaccination. More than 35 villages under my constituency have achieved 100 percent vaccination target,” he said.

Tedir advised the medical department to publicize the outreach vaccination sessions well in advance, so that

maximum number of people may benefit from it.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno briefed the minister on the current Covid-19 scenario in the district.

“We are aiming to intensify testing, so that positive cases can be tracked and isolated,” he said.

All the medical officers in Yachuli constituency presented the status of Covid-19 and vaccination in their respective jurisdictions.

Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang, ZPC Likha Sangchhore, DSP Tasi Darang, Yachuli ADC Toko Babu, and other administrative officers of Yachuli constituency attended the meeting. (DIPRO)