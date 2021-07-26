Creative learning workshop held

MEDO, 25 Jul: Twenty primary and middle school students participated in a four-day ‘creative learning workshop’ organized here in Lohit district by the Medo Youth Library from 20-25 July.

The activities during the workshop included poem writing, word games, arithmetic games, riddles, story-reading training, storytelling, sketching and painting, and creative story writing.

A drawing competition was also held among the participants and prizes awarded to the winners.

The workshop was conducted by the senior volunteers of the Lohit Youth Library Network, led by Banika Kri, and supported by Rehanso Boo and Laxmi Ngadong.