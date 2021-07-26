Police implementing containment measures

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: The capital police on Sunday started implementing the new containment measures in the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

As per the new SOP, all shops and offices will close at 1:30 pm, and curfew hours will be from 3 pm to 5 am. On the first day, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram personally monitored the implementation of the new measures.

Speaking to the press, the SP said that the majority of the people are supportive of the new containment measures. “We will strictly implement the curfew. Unless there are serious medical emergencies, people should not come out of the house,” he said.

The new containment measures have been implemented following a drastic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the ICR.